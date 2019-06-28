Dayton man arrested as result of major narcotics seizure

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was arrested and charged after a “major narcotics seizure” was conducted in which a large amount of suspected fentanyl was discovered.

Roman Garcia, 21, is charged with possession with intent to distribute 400 or more grams of fentanyl after he was allegedly involved in narcotics trafficking.

Two residences were searched and authorities found a large amount of fentanyl and three firearms.

“We take complaints about drug activity and drug dealers very seriously and will conduct investigations to ensure those who make a living selling drugs are put behind bars,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said. “The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force continues to do an outstanding job—our community is safer as a result.”

Also involved in the investigation was Ohio Attorney General David Yost and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Angie M. Salazar.

“Fentanyl is the nuclear bomb of drugs, and the task force just captured one that could take out an entire city,” Yost said. “This is inter-agency cooperation at its best.”

The investigation was part of the Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force, which is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Organized Crime Investigations Commission.

“Any amount of fentanyl or fentanyl-laced substances seized equates to lives saved in our communities. This fact cannot be overstated,” Salazar said. “The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force continues to be one of the most productive task forces in our region, and in the country, which is a true testament to the men and women who make up this great partnership.”

