Dayton Mall, The Mall at Fairfield Commons to expand hours Monday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mall and The Mall at Fairfield Commons will be expanding their hours on Monday, April 26.

The operating hours will be extended to Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 6 p.m.

“Dayton Mall and The Mall at Fairfield Commons’ newly expanded hours will allow guests more time to safely dine, shop and enjoy the town center,” said spokespeople in a release.

For more information on the Dayton Mall, visit www.daytonmall.com. Information on The Mall at Fairfield Commons can be found here.