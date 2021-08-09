Dayton Mall, The Mall at Fairfield Commons expanding hours

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – You’ll be able to spend more time shopping at the Dayton Mall and The Mall at Fairfield Commons starting August 16.

According to a release, the malls will expand their hours to Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

Hours of operation for tenants may vary, so a spokesperson said people are encouraged to call ahead or follow the malls’ social media accounts on Facebook for up-to-date information.

For more information on the Dayton Mall, click here and for the Mall at Fairfield Commons, click here.