Dayton Mall, The Mall at Fairfield Commons expanding hours

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Xenia Daily Gazette)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – You’ll be able to spend more time shopping at the Dayton Mall and The Mall at Fairfield Commons starting August 16.

According to a release, the malls will expand their hours to Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

Hours of operation for tenants may vary, so a spokesperson said people are encouraged to call ahead or follow the malls’ social media accounts on Facebook for up-to-date information.

For more information on the Dayton Mall, click here and for the Mall at Fairfield Commons, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Dodgers' ball girl tackles fan running on field during game

'We won:' DeWine speaks at groundbreaking of Peloton’s first U.S. factory in Ohio

Groundbreaking ceremony for Peloton Output Park in Ohio

1 Chicago officer killed, 1 wounded in traffic stop shooting

Top Cuomo aide resigns as NY governor faces harassment furor

Fauci hopeful COVID vaccines get full OK by FDA within weeks

More News