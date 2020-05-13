Dayton Mall reopens with new policies to protect shoppers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Mall is back open with limited hours and new policies to keep everyone safe.

A steady stream of customers could be seen going in and out of the shopping center Tuesday evening. Even though the mall is open, the mall’s general manager says only about 30 percent of retailers inside are open.

Dave Deuber says many of the stores are still working on supply chains and just getting employees back to work. He says each day more and more stores will be reopening.

Overall, the mall has made updated their code of conduct for COVID-19.

These include social distancing, limiting crowds, and adhering to the policies of the individual stores.

They’ve stationed hand sanitizer throughout the mall and are continuing with the frequent cleaning protocols that were established before closing.

“Everybody has just been fantastic as far as social distancing, just being very respectful of each other, working with the stores, on the lines coming in and out of stores,” Deuber said.

The mall is operating on limited hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., which allows for more time for cleaning in the building.