Dayton Mall clear after bomb squad responds to report of suspicious package

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police and bomb squads responded to a report of a suspicious package at the Dayton Mall Saturday.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says they got a call around 2:40 Saturday afternoon for reports of a suspicious package at the Best Buy.
The building was evacuated and Best Buy remained closed for the night. Police were able to clear the scene and open the area at around 6 p.m.
