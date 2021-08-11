Dayton Mall hosting several back-to-school events in August

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Mall is helping the community prepare for the 2021-22 school year by hosting several events in the coming weeks.

“We are excited to prepare kids, families, and educators in the Dayton community for this coming school year,” said Dave Duebber, general manager at Dayton Mall.

The first event is “Stack the Backpack” a school supply drive starting on Aug. 16 and going until Aug. 20. Guests will be encouraged to drop off school supplies between the hours of 10 a.m. and 9 p.m., which will go toward For Love of Children (FLOC), a non-profit.

A three day job fair will also start Aug. 16 but will only run until Aug. 18. Several businesses located inside Dayton Mall and in The Village are looking for full-time, part-time and seasonal employees. The Job Fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for those interested.

On Aug. 18, the mall will hold a “Teacher Appreciation Night” from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Educators will be able to enjoy a a goody bag, special coupons for businesses in the mall, live music, a drawing and a free drink from Third Perk Express.

