Dayton Mall hosting donation drive

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Mall is hosting a Food and Essential Item Donation Drive in partnership with local nonprofit organizations.

The drive will run from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday until further notice. Organizers are looking for non-perishable food items as well as essentials such as diapers, toilet paper, soap, school supplies, and dog and cat food. Items can be dropped off to the right of DSW on the SR-725 side of the mall in the designated bins.

The mall is partnering with organizations including For Love of Children, Shoes for the Shoeless, Crayons to Classrooms, Centerville City Schools, No Child Hungry, House of Bread, and the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

