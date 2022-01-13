DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Barnes & Noble near the Dayton Mall will permanently be closing on Feb. 13, 2022.

In a Facebook post, the Dayton Mall Barnes & Noble location announced its intent to permanently close the store on Feb. 13.

According to the post, the landlord of the location opted to not renew the lease. Barnes & Noble said the landlord plans to redevelop the site. Booksellers have been offered positions in other Barnes & Noble locations in the meantime.

Barnes & Noble said it is in active discussions will new landlords to replace the current store. They said that if anyone has any ideas on where the store could reopen, to email MyBarnesandNoble@bn.com will “Dayton Mall” as the subject line.

The post reminded customers the Barnes & Noble location at the Shoppes of Beavercreek at 2720 Towne Dr. will remain open.