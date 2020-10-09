Dayton Live venues remain closed because of COVID-19 capacity restrictions

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Performing arts venues across the state, including Dayton Live, say the current capacity limitations are too strict for them to operate during the pandemic.

“Arts and entertainment venues are on the edge of disaster in the state of Ohio,” Dayton Live President and CEO Ty Sutton said. “I can’t spell it out any other way.”

Sutton said what venues need most is an ease up on restrictions or aid from the state and federal government in order to keep going.

“It’s too big of a sector of our economy to just sort of ignore right now, at a time where we really need help,” Sutton said.

In Mead Theater, poster boards were placed on pairs of seats to represent what a socially distant theater would look like..

Ohio’s current COVID-19 guidelines only allow 15% capacity in theaters, and there must be a 6 foot radius of space around groups of seats. Mead Theater can hold 2,300 people normally, but under the guidelines, only 272 people could be seated.

“It’s pretty sparse as you look at it,” Sutton said.

Sutton said a week of Broadway performances would come with a $400,000 loss and individual artists at a $50,000 loss.

“It’s not feasible with what we see visually today,” Sutton said.

Dayton Live cut most of their staff earlier in the pandemic and is using endowment funds to survive. They have been live streaming the Dayton Philharmonic, but the pandemic has kept other touring performances at home.

All they can do now is wait for the restrictions to end.

“If we’re able to reopen in the spring, we’re ready with shows, if it’s summer, we’re ready with shows, if it’s next fall, we’re ready with shows,” Sutton said. “We have just sort of taken an approach that when that is, we will be ready.”

Sutton said Dayton Live has a contingency plan in place to keep all venues operational through the shutdown.