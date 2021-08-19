Dayton Live updates mask policy as COVID-19 cases rise

DATYON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Live has updated it mask policy and will now require all guests, staff and volunteers to wear a facial covering at all times while in its venues.

“As we welcome back everyone to Dayton Live venues, the health and well-being of our audiences, staff, volunteers, and artists remains our number one priority,” stated Ty Sutton, president & CEO of Dayton Live.

Sutton said that decision was made because of the high levels of COVID-19 transmission in Montgomery County and the surrounding area. The updated mask policy goes into effect Thursday, Aug. 19, and will be in place until further notice.

Those with tickets for an upcoming event at a Dayton Live venue will receive an email addressing the new policy and the affect it will have for that specific performance.

