Dayton Live to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to enter venues

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Live announced Thursday that patrons attending performances at its venues will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter.

This new policy will be implemented alongside the companies current mask requirement starting Oct. 1.

Dayton Live owns and operates the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center; the Victoria Theatre; the Metropolitan Arts Center, home to The Loft Theatre; and the PNC Arts Annex; as well as the Arts Garage — all of which will follow the updated policy.

“Our health and safety policies will continue to be regularly evaluated and adjusted based on community health data, and public health and government guidance,” said Ty Sutton, president and CEO of Dayton Live. “Based on continuous audience surveys, we know our audiences want us to put additional safety measures in place.”

Ticketholders are being contacted by Dayton Live’s ticket office by email with this update. Anyone seeking additional information can contact the Ticket Office at tickets@daytonlive.org or 937-228-3630.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

855 Afghan refugees coming to Ohio through federal placement program

Rutherford County student reflects on viral board meeting

ODH addresses mental health 'burnout' of Ohio's frontline workers

Giving back to Dayton Foodbank satisfying local volunteer's hunger

Doctors explain ‘fatigue’ for following mandates as coronavirus cases continue to increase

US unemployment claims rise after hitting pandemic low

More News