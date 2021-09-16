Dayton Live to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to enter venues

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Live announced Thursday that patrons attending performances at its venues will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter.

This new policy will be implemented alongside the companies current mask requirement starting Oct. 1.

Dayton Live owns and operates the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center; the Victoria Theatre; the Metropolitan Arts Center, home to The Loft Theatre; and the PNC Arts Annex; as well as the Arts Garage — all of which will follow the updated policy.

“Our health and safety policies will continue to be regularly evaluated and adjusted based on community health data, and public health and government guidance,” said Ty Sutton, president and CEO of Dayton Live. “Based on continuous audience surveys, we know our audiences want us to put additional safety measures in place.”

Ticketholders are being contacted by Dayton Live’s ticket office by email with this update. Anyone seeking additional information can contact the Ticket Office at tickets@daytonlive.org or 937-228-3630.