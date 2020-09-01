Dayton Live says reopening guidelines not realistic, call for continued support through RED ALERT RESTART event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -New state guidelines will allow entertainment venues to reopen, but with very limited capacity. The president of Dayton Live said he doesn’t know of any major venues in Ohio that could feasibly reopen and follow the current guidelines.

A press release from Dayton Live said arts and events workers make up the largest group of currently unemployed people in Ohio, that includes 85 percent of the Dayton Live staff.

96%, or as many as 12 million people, in the Live Events Industry are currently unemployed, furloughed, or have lost up to 90% of their income, nearly 47% of Ohio’s arts and events industry workers are unemployed, about 300,000.

Because of this crisis, Tuesday night, you’ll see over a dozen Dayton buildings lit up in red in support of the Save our Stages and RESTART Acts. The President and CEO of Dayton Live, Ty Sutton, said the Red Alert RESTART is a nationwide effort to show how the shutdowns are affecting the arts community.

“We’ve all gone almost six months with no income and no revenue,” said Sutton. “We’re not asking for hundreds of billions of dollars like other industries, we just need enough money to keep things going until we can reopen across the country.”

Ohio’s interim Health Director, Lance Himes, has signed an order allowing entertainment venues to reopen. Sutton said he’s glad there’s a starting point but with the strict guidelines it’s just not realistic. For example, he said the Loft Theatre normally holds 200 people. Under the order, they could fit about 18.

“To run our buildings requires things like police, EMT, security, and stage hands,” said Sutton. “For us, we’re not in a business where you can do takeout. That doesn’t exist in our model so it’s not a true reopening order because it doesn’t allow us to reopen.”

So Tuesday night, he said the RED ALERT RESTART is a plea for government assistance since entertainment venues were the first to close and will be the last to reopen.

“If something doesn’t happen soon, there are estimates that as many as 80 percent of our music venues in the country will close in the next six months and they won’t reopen,” said Sutton.

Sutton said Dayton Live has plans to start pre-production again in mid-January but are planning for every possible scenario.