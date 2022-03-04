DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Live is removing its mask requirements for audiences.

According to a release, people will no longer be required to wear masks while watching performances starting Saturday, March 5 at Dayton Live’s following venues: the Victoria Theatre, Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, The Loft Theatre and the PNC Arts Annex.

However, people will need to wear masks at these performance: “Dear Evan Hansen” at the Schuster Center from March 8-13, “Everything That’s Beautiful” at The Loft Theatre through March 13, and “From Summit to Sea with Andy Mann” on March 13 and 14 at the Victoria Theatre.

Dayton Live said other events may have different requirements. The change is due to new CDC mask-wearing guidelines announced on Friday, February 25.

