DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Beginning Monday, November 22, Dayton Live patrons will no longer be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry into venues.

However, masks are still required for patrons 6 and older while in all venues, except when actively eating or drinking. Dayton Live staff and volunteers will also be required to wear a mask throughout performances.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in each facility, the organization has installed MERV13 or greater air filters in all air handling units and increased the flow of outside air into all venues. They’ve also put in touchless faucets and other bathroom appliances, installed hand sanitizing stations throughout the facility, and have moved to touchless ticket scanners.

Staff said they will continue to evaluate their health protocols based on data and government guidance.

To learn more about Dayton Live’s COVID-19 protocols, click here.