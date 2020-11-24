Dayton Live changes course, cancels Rike’s Holiday Windows for 2020

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Just 10 days after announcing that Rike’s Holiday Windows would be on display at the Schuster Center, Dayton Live changed course canceling the showing for 2020.
“Due to the state of pandemic conditions and in compliance with the recently announced shelter-in-place/stay-at-home advisories from Montgomery County, we’ve decided the Rike’s Holiday Windows will not be on in-person display this year,” said Ty Sutton, president and CEO of Dayton Live.
For exclusive video content of Rike’s Holiday Windows to watch at home, click here.
