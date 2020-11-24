Dayton Live changes course, cancels Rike’s Holiday Windows for 2020

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rike's Wonderland Windows

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Just 10 days after announcing that Rike’s Holiday Windows would be on display at the Schuster Center, Dayton Live changed course canceling the showing for 2020.

“Due to the state of pandemic conditions and in compliance with the recently announced shelter-in-place/stay-at-home advisories from Montgomery County, we’ve decided the Rike’s Holiday Windows will not be on in-person display this year,” said Ty Sutton, president and CEO of Dayton Live.

For exclusive video content of Rike’s Holiday Windows to watch at home, click here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS