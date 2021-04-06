Dayton Live announces 2021-2022 lineup

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Live announced the 2021-2022 lineup for Premier Health Broadway, Projects Unlimited Star Attractions, Universal 1 Credit Union Music Series, Dayton Children’s Family Series and the National Geographic Live Series.
The following are the Broadway shows to be held at the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center:
- “Hamilton,” January 26-February 6, 2022
- “Dear Evan Hansen,” March 8-13, 2022
- “Come From Away,” April 6-10, 2022
- “Mean Girls,” May 31-June 5, 2022
- Fiddler on the Roof,” June 21-26, 2022
- “Jesus Christ Superstar,” August 2-7, 2022
Additional performances and series include:
- “Stomp,” October 15-17, 2021 – Victoria Theatre – Projects Unlimited Star Attractions
- “Cats,” November 23-28, 2021 – Schuster Center – Premier Health Broadway in Dayton (not on season package)
- “Grimmz Fairy Tales,” November 6 & 7, 2021 – Victoria Theatre – Dayton Children’s Family Series
- “That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody,” November 9, 2021 – Victoria Theatre – Projects Unlimited Star Attractions
- “David Sedaris Live,” December 1, 2021 – Victoria Theatre
- “The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” December 3, 2021 – Victoria Theatre – Dayton Children’s Family Series
For ticket information, call (937) 228-3630 or go to daytonlive.org/broadway.