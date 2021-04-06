Dayton Live announces 2021-2022 lineup

FILE – In this June 12, 2016 file photo, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of “Hamilton” perform at the Tony Awards in New York. Next year, you’ll be able to see the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton” perform the musical smash from the comfort of a movie theater. The Walt Disney Company said Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, it will distribute a live capture of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s show in the United States and Canada on Oct. 15, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Live announced the 2021-2022 lineup for Premier Health Broadway, Projects Unlimited Star Attractions, Universal 1 Credit Union Music Series, Dayton Children’s Family Series and the National Geographic Live Series.

The following are the Broadway shows to be held at the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center:

“Hamilton,” January 26-February 6, 2022

“Dear Evan Hansen,” March 8-13, 2022

“Come From Away,” April 6-10, 2022

“Mean Girls,” May 31-June 5, 2022

Fiddler on the Roof,” June 21-26, 2022

“Jesus Christ Superstar,” August 2-7, 2022

Additional performances and series include:

“Stomp,” October 15-17, 2021 – Victoria Theatre – Projects Unlimited Star Attractions

“Cats,” November 23-28, 2021 – Schuster Center – Premier Health Broadway in Dayton (not on season package)

“Grimmz Fairy Tales,” November 6 & 7, 2021 – Victoria Theatre – Dayton Children’s Family Series

“That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody,” November 9, 2021 – Victoria Theatre – Projects Unlimited Star Attractions

“David Sedaris Live,” December 1, 2021 – Victoria Theatre

“The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” December 3, 2021 – Victoria Theatre – Dayton Children’s Family Series

For ticket information, call (937) 228-3630 or go to daytonlive.org/broadway.