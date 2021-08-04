Dayton Live 2021-2022 show tickets go on sale Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Performing arts lovers can finally purchase tickets for Dayton Live’s 2021-2022 season show starting this Saturday.

According to a release, single tickets for a majority of the season’s shows will go on sale Saturday, Aug. 7 at noon. Tickets will be available online at DaytonLive.org, in person at Dayton Live’s Schuster Center Box Office, located in the Wintergarden of the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, and by phone at (937) 228-3630 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.

Tickets will be available for all Dayton Live performances except for “Hamilton,” “Mean Girls,” and the “National Geographic Live” series. Tickets for these presentations will go on sale to the general public later in the 2021-2022 season.

Dayton Live warns people to avoid buying tickets from secondary ticketing outlets, like ticket brokers or scalpers, for any of this season’s upcoming shows, but especially for “Hamilton.”

“Basically, a scalper’s only interest is in making money off the customer,” said Lisa Japs, Dayton Live’s Vice President – Ticketing & Licensing. “Dayton Live’s interest is in the customer experience and selling tickets at a fair price, as established by the touring production’s management.”

“Tickets from the secondary market may be valid, but it is still a risk that you may be sold a ticket for a seat location that doesn’t exist,” Japs said. “The bigger problem is that patrons are paying way too much for tickets from a secondary ticket broker – sometimes as much as 10 times the face value.”