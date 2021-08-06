Dayton Library requiring masks at all locations

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dayton Metro Library

(Photo/Dayton Metro Library)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Metro Library said Friday it will require all staff, patrons and visitors over the age of two to wear a mask at all branch locations starting Monday, Aug. 9.

“This new policy is in accordance with current CDC guidelines, as well as City of Dayton and Montgomery County mandates,” Jeffrey Trzeciak, Executive Director of Dayton Metro Library states. “We want members of the community to know we are taking the necessary precautions against COVID and its variants, and we want everyone to remain safe during this time.”  

| See full coverage of Coronavirus in Ohio here ➡

The Library said patrons that need a mask may visit the Ask Me Desk. For information about free, local vaccination clinics, including several at Dayton Metro Library locations, please visit the Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County website at phdmc.org.

| Read more top stories on WDTN.com ➡

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

WATCH: Fallen officer from Nelsonville escorted home

Hours away from Tokyo, marathoners to battle heat in Sapporo

Centerville schools consider new mask policy

More News