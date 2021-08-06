Dayton Library requiring masks at all locations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Metro Library said Friday it will require all staff, patrons and visitors over the age of two to wear a mask at all branch locations starting Monday, Aug. 9.

“This new policy is in accordance with current CDC guidelines, as well as City of Dayton and Montgomery County mandates,” Jeffrey Trzeciak, Executive Director of Dayton Metro Library states. “We want members of the community to know we are taking the necessary precautions against COVID and its variants, and we want everyone to remain safe during this time.”

The Library said patrons that need a mask may visit the Ask Me Desk. For information about free, local vaccination clinics, including several at Dayton Metro Library locations, please visit the Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County website at phdmc.org.