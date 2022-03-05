DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Metro Library is hosting a College and Career fair on Saturday to introduce options for both jobs and schools to students and the community.

“We are really looking forward to providing students with an opportunity to explore all the different pathways that exist after high school, whether it is pursuing a skilled trade, entering public service, or continuing their studies at one of the many great schools here in Ohio,” Laura Chamberlain, Teen Services Coordinator at Dayton Metro Library said. “Whether they are a sophomore or junior looking to plan ahead or a senior still making decisions, this is a great chance for young people to meet face to face with those who can help answer their questions and find their best fit.”

Representatives from 28 schools, trade and union organizations, military branches, public service, and Ohio’s 529 CollegeAvantage will all be in attendance, waiting to explain what opportunities they may hold for each student in attendance.

In addition, the release said that Shyra Thomas, Assistant Director of Admissions at the University of Dayton, will speak on making decisions about college, application timelines, and addressing the basics of financial aid during three half-hour sessions in the Bassani Theatre.

The fair will run from 12 pm until 4 pm, the release said, and no registration is necessary. For more information, click here.