Dayton leaders travel to Statehouse to urge gun reform

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Police Chief Richard Biehl joined local and state leaders Thursday at the Statehouse to urge gun reform legislation. This comes two days after Kettering-based State Senator Peggy Lehner led a bipartisan push for several gun bills.

The group stood together, not as republicans or democrats but as Ohioans, urging the state legislature and voters to do something.

“We have to make it very, very clear that for every voter who votes for the NRA’s agenda there’s ten of you who vote against it,” said Sen. Lehner.

Today, police chiefs, gun owners, senate democrats, and NRA members saying the immediate access to guns is too readily available to those seeking to do harm whether to themselves or others.

Chief Biehl said, “More is needed to be done and it’s not by law enforcement. We’ve demonstrated our commitment, we’ve demonstrated our readiness. There is also action required by other government officials.”

Members of the Ohio Mayors Alliance say they had not taken up the issue of gun safety until August 4.

“Dayton was the 250th site for a mass shooting just this year. I think we’re at 293 now in this country today. So more and more it’s becoming that everyone knows someone who died at the hand of a gun,” said Mayor Whaley.

Now, the group is asking state lawmakers to follow their bipartisan action and support Governor Mike DeWine’s 17-point plan to limit gun violence.

“I’m a republican, and Mayor Whaley is a democrat. But when this unspeakable tragedy hits your community, none of that matters. It shouldn’t matter at a local level and it shouldn’t matter here at the Statehouse,” said Kettering Mayor Don Patterson.

They say there are still more bills that have not yet been introduced and they are still in talks with Gov. DeWine to discuss the language of his comprehensive plan to curb gun violence. In fact, Mayor Whaley says the Ohio Mayors Alliance met Thursday afternoon with DeWine following the conference.

