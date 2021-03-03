Dayton launches program to help businesses add outdoor service areas

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton has launched a program to help local businesses add temporary outdoor customer service areas that meet health and safety requirements



According to a release, the Pop-Up Patio Program provides businesses with guidance on planning, installing, and operating new patios and customer seating.

The city said staff members will also assist businesses with the application and permitting process for both temporary and permanent installations.

The program’s services will be offered until the end of 2021.

For more information, visit www.daytonohio.gov.