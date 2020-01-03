Dayton launches free tax preparation program for low-income citizens

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Volunteers and organizers officially launched the campaign to assist Dayton citizens with their yearly tax returns.

The Dayton Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Coalition (VITA) is comprised of more than 20 local agencies and businesses, including the city of Dayton and Montgomery County.

The program offers tax-filing help to moderate and low-income residents throughout this year’s tax season, operating more than a dozen free tax-prep sites staffed by IRS-trained volunteers.

Representatives from these groups and volunteers gathered in Dayton to formally launch the annual program for it’s 16th year.

Speakers included Montgomery County and Dayton commissioners as well as representatives from various libraries and groups assisting in the program.

The speakers told stories that underlined the importance of the work they are doing to each family throughout Dayton as well as the economic impact on the city itself.

To see photos from the event, view the gallery below:

In 2019, Montgomery and Greene county volunteers filed over 7,000 returns; resulting in over a million dollars in returns that can then be used to reinvest back into the Dayton economy.

“These dollars provide a bridge for the troubled times people have in our community,” said commissioner Jeffrey J. Mims.

One volunteer spoke about the pain of hearing one citizen talk about taking out a pay-day loan just to pay to have his taxes filed. The city and other volunteers want citizens to be aware of programs like VITA so they can save low-income citizens from having to ever pay out-of-pocket.

The program is still seeking volunteers to assist at various locations throughout the season.

Each location has different hours and citizens are advised to check the requirements of each location. Some locations are by-appointment only, whereas others, such as the Greene County Library, allow for walk-ins.

For more information, visit the VITA website.

Visit here for a full list of locations and minimum requirements to qualify.

