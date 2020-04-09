Dayton launches face mask donation drive

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton set up a donation drive to provide neighbors with face masks.

The masks will be given to those who provide non-healthcare essential services. Donations can be dropped off at City Hall Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm. The City is also accepting donations by mail.

If you would like to send masks through the mail please send them to: Mask Drive, Attention: Communications and Public Affairs, 101 W. Third Street, Dayton, OH 45402