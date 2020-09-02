Dayton, Kettering Police respond to drunk driving accident

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police were called to the scene of a crash on Patterson Road and Courtland Avenue early Wednesday morning.
Authorities told 2 NEWS at the scene that a drunk driver sideswiped a vehicle and damaging one of the back tires. The drunk driver was arrested by Dayton Police.
Whether the other driver was hurt in the accident is unknown at this time.
WDTN.com will update this story if more information is made available.
