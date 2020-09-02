Dayton, Kettering Police respond to drunk driving accident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police were called to the scene of a crash on Patterson Road and Courtland Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Authorities told 2 NEWS at the scene that a drunk driver sideswiped a vehicle and damaging one of the back tires. The drunk driver was arrested by Dayton Police.

Whether the other driver was hurt in the accident is unknown at this time.

WDTN.com will update this story if more information is made available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS