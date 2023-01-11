DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A unit of Dayton K-9s will be formally presented with their 2023 dog licenses Thursday.

Among the dogs recognized will be four K-9s with the Sheriff’s Office and two with the Dayton Police Department.

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith will be presenting police dogs with their licenses on Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. at the Sheriff’s Road Patrol Station in Jefferson Township.

There will also be a discussion of the important role that the dogs have in their police departments as well as the importance of dog licensing.

The presentation aims to express appreciation for K-9 units that play an important role in keeping communities safe. These dogs and their handlers have a special bond, and the public has a deep appreciation for police dogs and the work they do.