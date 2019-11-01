Dayton K-9 units confiscate 30 lbs. of marijuana on Halloween night

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – K-9 units with the Dayton Police Department helped get 30 pounds of marijuana off the streets on Halloween night.
Officials shared a picture of K-9’s Jake and Hugo with their haul, which included the marijuana and a good amount of cash.
"We feature our K-9s a lot when they are out interacting in the community, but these animals also work really hard for us," the department said in a tweet Friday.
