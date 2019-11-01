Dayton K-9 units confiscate 30 lbs. of marijuana on Halloween night

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – K-9 units with the Dayton Police Department helped get 30 pounds of marijuana off the streets on Halloween night.

We feature our K9s alot when they are out interacting in the community, but these animals also work really hard for us.

K9 Jake & K9 Hugo spent their Halloween helping to get 30lbs. of marijuana off the street, along with a good amount of cash.#GoodBoys pic.twitter.com/DZ22fx6OKo — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) November 1, 2019

Officials shared a picture of K-9’s Jake and Hugo with their haul, which included the marijuana and a good amount of cash.

“We feature our K-9s a lot when they are out interacting in the community, but these animals also work really hard for us,” the department said in a tweet Friday.

