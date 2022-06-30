DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department K-9 Unit has gained two new members.

K-9 Maverick and his partner, Officer Conrads, have successfully completed their OPOTA training, and are now ready to start work, Dayton Police and Fire said in a post on Facebook.

According to the Dayton Police Department, the team went through a rigorous program led by Canine Unit supervisor Sargent Trupp with help from the six current K-9 handlers.

Officer Conrads and Maverick recently passed their state certification. K-9 Maverick is a German Shepherd Malinois trained in patrol and narcotics and will work with Officer Conrads in the East District.

This team will go on to use their training and skills in the Dayton Police Department K-9 Unit.