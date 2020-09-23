Dayton jury sentences Cincinnati couple for food stamp fraud

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A husband and wife were sentenced in U.S. District Court for food stamp fraud Wednesday, having used their Findlay Market butcher shop to exchange cash for SNAP benefits.

Michael Busch and Amanda Jo Busch, both from Cincinnati, were both convicted by a jury in Dayton. Michael was sentenced to 12 months in prison and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine. Amanda was sentenced to five years of probation with eight months in home confinement, and 200 hours of community service.

Between April 2010 and May 2018 the Busch’s used their butcher shop, Busch’s Country Corner, to process over 195,000 SNAP transactions. That equals more than $5.4 million, with 64%, or $3.4 million, being fraudulent.

Both the Busch’s and their business were ordered to pay $87,192 in restitution.