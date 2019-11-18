Dayton joins with AMR’s ‘Earn While You Learn’ to hire more EMTs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s uncommon that someone gets the opportunity to get paid to learn instead of having to pay for those services, but now Dayton residents interested in a career in medicine will have that chance.

Today, Mayor Nan Whaley announced the city would join with AMR (American Medical Response) to kick-off the local Earn While You Learn initiative, which allows trainees to work full-time while completing education needed to become certified emergency technicians (EMT).

AMR is seeking 20 candidates for its first Dayton class, slated to begin January 24, 2020.

“We are excited to partner with Mayor Whaley and the City of Dayton to offer residents the opportunity to serve their community without worrying about taking time off without pay,” said John Robben, AMR Regional Director of Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. “We look forward to providing a way to make EMS careers more accessible.”

View photos from the announcement in the gallery below:

Since launching the program in Buffalo last May, AMR has graduated over 100 EMS professionals.

Applicants can apply for the training here.

AMR is a private medical transportation company that provides and manages community-based medical transportation services, including emergency, non-emergency, managed transportation, and disaster response.

Officials said Dayton currently has a shortage of EMT workers and that by providing these services, AMR is able to alleviate some of the workload being put on hospitals.

“Candidly,” said Robben, “there are simply just not enough of us. The initiative was to acknowledge that not everyone could quit working and not earn a check while wanting to become an EMT.”

Applicants must be at least 18 years old to apply, but there is no minimum education requirements to sign up.

“The training last 4-6 weeks,” said Robben. “It consists of hands-on, practical work and classroom work. You’re learning things such as medical terminology, physiology, and doing medical exams.”

Anyone that completes the course will be offered a job position at AMR, although they are currently limiting hiring to 20 people.

“It takes a special person to be a first responder,” said Mayor Whaley. “This partnership will help Dayton to recruit more high-quality candidates to become EMTs.”

