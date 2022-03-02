DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton is joining the rest of Ohio in showing support for Ukraine with illuminated bridges across the state.

On March 1, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that Ohio’s two lighted bridges would be lit in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

“This is a way to show our support of the Ukrainian people in their struggle against Russia’s unprovoked attack on their country,” said Governor DeWine. “I hope all Ohioans will join with the more than 42,000 Ukrainians living in our state and continue to pray for a peaceful end to this senseless Russian aggression.”

Other counties and cities joined the effort, the release said, with Ashtabula County, Toledo and Dayton each lighting their own bridges in yellow and blue.

In Dayton, you can see the downtown bridges and overpasses along I-75 lit in support.

According to the release, the Ukrainian flag is now flying at the Ohio Statehouse as well as DeWine’s home in Bexley.

“I also urge other public and privately-owned building owners to join us in demonstration of deep concern about the senseless attack on Ukraine,” said Governor DeWine. “In Ohio, we rally around those who need support, and this is a simple way to not only support those living in Ukraine but also our Ukrainian friends and neighbors living in Ohio.”