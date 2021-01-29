Dayton joins lawsuit to remove ratepayer rider from House Bill 6

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton has joined a multi-city effort to file a lawsuit protecting ratepayers from fees stemming from House Bill 6, a bailout of FirstEnergy Corporation passed in 2019.

Toledo, along with Columbus and Cincinnati, have all joined the suit as well. The initial complaint filed in the fall of 2020 asked the court to stop the “Clean Air Fund Rider,” which sought to add $900 million to ratepayers’ utility bills over the next 10 years. That money would be distributed to energy companies connected to the corruption scheme that the FBI uncovered last summer.

The court issued a preliminary injunction postponing the rider going into effect in December 2020. Now, the complainants are seeking a permanent change to ensure ratepayers are not forced to pay this fee.

“House Bill 6 saddled Ohio’s ratepayers – who are families and business owners – with the cost of a corrupt bill,” said Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley. “Since the legislature refuses to repeal this bill, it is up to cities to protect our residents by fighting it in court. Dayton ratepayers should not have to foot the bill for corruption in the Statehouse.”

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has also filed suit against First Energy, former Speaker Larry Householder, and others.