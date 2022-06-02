DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 22nd annual Dayton Jewish Film Festival is beginning on June 2.

The festival showcases world cinema that promotes awareness, appreciation and pride in the diversity of the Jewish people and its community.

Thursday’s opening movie and reception at the Dayton Art Institute will begin at 7 p.m. The movie showcased will be “That Orchestra with the Broken Instruments.”

The festival’s chair, Cantor Andrea Raizon spoke on the importance of educating and entertaining through films that show the Jewish experience as well as different perspectives.

“It points out that there are Jewish communities throughout the entire world and that all of us practice many different ways, we look very different — we’re multicultural. I think sometimes people have one idea of what a Jewish person is like,” said Raizon.

The festival will go on until June 26. You can find tickets and more information here.