DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local festival was held in Dayton on Sunday.

The Dayton Jewish Cultural Festival went on as scheduled at Temple Israel in Dayton, as weather conditions did not stop people from gathering and spending time together. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, the community came out to the festival to celebrate Jewish culture.

In 2010, the festival began as a way to create easy access for anyone in the community to learn about Jewish culture, heritage and traditions.

“We have a tent and everybody loves to get together,” Robin Kent, Jewish Cultural Festival entertainment chair said.

Courtney Cummings is the festival manager for the Jewish Cultural Festival. She says people can learn just about anything from the event.

“Whether it’s from our speaker series where they can learn from local and regional experts about different aspects of our religion and our faith and our traditions, whether it is just hearing, you know, what does Jewish music sound like,” Cummings said.

At the event, the entertainment line-up included belly dancers, a choir, an orchestra and other musicians.

“The music that you’ll hear here is a really music you get to hear on the radio, except maybe some of the Broadway tunes by some of the Jewish composers. And so it’s great to expose people to the different type of music,” Kent said.

Volunteers of Temple Israel Bakery made thousands of traditional baked goods for the festival.

“So you can get a literal taste of Judaism, as well as getting that opportunity to enjoy some time with friends and family,” said Cummings.

The festival manager says its very good to see the entire community attending to learn a bit more about Judaism that they may not already know.