Dayton issues guidelines for adding outdoor seating, services

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – New guidelines established by the City of Dayton for outdoor dining and customer service areas will assist businesses in expanding seating capacity while meeting COVID-19 safety policies.

The Pop-Up Patio Program provides businesses with guidance on planning, installing and operating new patios and customer seating on private property or in public right-of-way areas, including sidewalks or curbside parking zones.

The city said in a press release that staff members will assist businesses with the application and permitting process, as well as guidance on public safety, construction, building materials and aesthetic appeal.

Guidelines were made for patio expansions, platform cafes and temporary walkways around expanded seating areas.

The city asks that interested businesses contact susan.vincent@daytonohio.go, call 937-333-3683, or go to daytonohio.gov/patio for more information.