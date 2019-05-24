Dayton ISIS case sentencing changed to June

Copyright by WDTN - All rights reserved Laith Waleed Alebbini mugshot/Montgomery County Jail

Copyright by WDTN - All rights reserved Laith Waleed Alebbini mugshot/Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Laith Wahleed Alebbini's sentencing has been re-scheduled for June 13 at the U.S. District Court in Dayton.

His sentencing was originally scheduled for May 16 but had been continued by Judge Thomas Rose.

Alebbini, a Dayton resident, was convicted of offering material support to an international terrorist organization and conspiracy. He was arrested at Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport in April 2017 while trying to fly to Jordan.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.