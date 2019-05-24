Dayton ISIS case sentencing changed to June
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Laith Wahleed Alebbini's sentencing has been re-scheduled for June 13 at the U.S. District Court in Dayton.
His sentencing was originally scheduled for May 16 but had been continued by Judge Thomas Rose.
Alebbini, a Dayton resident, was convicted of offering material support to an international terrorist organization and conspiracy. He was arrested at Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport in April 2017 while trying to fly to Jordan.
