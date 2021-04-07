Dayton investor to become third person in history to reach inner, outer space

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton native and real estate investor Larry Connor is planning to forge yet another adventure. Earlier this year, Connor announced he would be piloting a trip to the International Space Station. Now he’s embarking on a journey to the depths of the ocean.

“We’re going to what’s called the Mariana Trench,” explained Connor. “It’s about 200 miles off the coast of Guam, and specifically, we’re going to do two deep dives to the bottom of the ocean.”

The first is called Challenger Deep, and is known to be the deepest location in the world, at nearly 36,000 feet below sea level. Two days later, Conner, along with the help of partners EYOS Expeditions and Caladan Oceanic, will travel to Sirena Deep. The trip will make Connor only the third person to travel to both inner and outer space, with both journeys an effort to conduct groundbreaking research in collaboration with experts.

“They’ll tell you on these deep explorations to the bottom of the ocean, almost every time they find something new,” said Connor. “It could be sea life. It could be vegetation or could literally be new formations.”

The ride into each of the trenches is expected to take about four hours. While Connor’s journey to the last frontier of exploration on earth is one to be admired, he said one of the primary goals of the mission is to provide inspiration to his community.

“Hopefully other people, especially kids and youth, might be inspired to say, ‘Hey, here’s just a regular fellow from Dayton, Ohio, kind of barely got out of school, barely got into college, didn’t really start with any means, [who] is able to do some pretty interesting and unusual things. And so the theme would be: Aim high. Never set limitations. An impossible is only impossible if you think it is.”

Connor is scheduled to depart for his underwater trip this Monday.