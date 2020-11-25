Dayton International sees fewer travelers before Thanksgiving Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Despite the warnings from health officials about coronavirus risk, some people are heading to the airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Janessa Colburn took off from Dayton International on Friday afternoon. “When I came we had to wear a mask on the plane and there was no one in the seat next to me, but I don’t know if that will be the same this time,” she said.

Like Colburn, passengers had different reasons for traveling amid the pandemic.

“Well I don’t have anywhere to stay here so,” Colburn said.

“We just moved from Washington, so we’re just coming back to visit. His grandparents are a little bit older and my family is a little bit older so we just wanted to get this final holiday in….if it ends up being a final holiday,” said passenger, Karlie Noth.

The day before Thanksgiving is usually one of the busiest travel days of the year. AAA said it’s expecting 10 percent fewer people will travel compared to 2019, the biggest one-year drop since 2008. At Dayton International, the crowd is much smaller than in years past.

“We’re still probably 50 percent less than where we were this time last year. That is a slow increase as this year progressed, and certainly during a peak holiday time,” said Linda Hughes, the Air Service Administrator.

DAY said it’s expecting to see about one thousand passengers daily through the holiday period.