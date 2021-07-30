Dayton International Airport visitors should expect detour beginning in August

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Visitors to Dayton International Airport should expect a short detour beginning Aug. 2 as road construction on the U.S. Route 40 project continues.

Airport staff said the following roadways will be closed through Oct. 1:

Access ramp from southbound Airport Terminal Drive to U.S. Route 40 (National Road)

Access ramp from U.S. Route 40 (National Road) to northbound Airport Terminal Drive

Staff said the detour will involve Concorde Drive, Freight Drive, Cargo Road., Boeing Drive. and Terminal Drive. The route will be clearly marked and is expected to add less than five minutes of travel time to or from the airport.

Drivers approaching the airport via the Airport Access Road (from I-70) will not be affected by the ramp closures or detour. The improvement project will widen a portion of U.S. 40, which will create a better traffic flow to and from the airport. The project will also upgrade traffic signals and provide new, modernized ramps at the U.S. 40 airport access point.