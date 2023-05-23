DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – United Airlines is making it easier for you to get a Rocky Mountain High with its new nonstop route to Denver from Dayton International Airport.

The route, the longest flight originating from DIA, was announced Tuesday as part of a larger package of announcements by United. The airline said it was adding nearly three dozen new flights and 12 gates at Denver International Airport.

“Restoring and attracting new air service to Ohio opens new opportunities for economic growth while linking other communities to our companies, people, and culture,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

This new nonstop route puts farther points west within range thanks to connecting flights in Denver: United runs four routes to Hawaii and two to Alaska.

“We look forward to continuing to work together as we connect Dayton to United’s global route network via our hub gateways in Chicago, Washington, D.C. and now Denver,” said Mark J. Weithofer, United’s Managing Director of Domestic Planning.