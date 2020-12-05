Dayton International Airport to offer special reduce parking rates

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton International Airport (DAY) announced special reduced parking rates for the long-term and short-term parking lots Friday.

The long-term lot now has a special rate of $5 a day. The short-term park and walk lot now has a special rate of $10 a day.

The covered garage is open and houses reserved parking, which can be confirmed at FlyDayton.com, along with a complete listing of all airport amenities.

There is signage directing air travelers to these lots for the special rates. During this time, the economy lot, valet parking and the overflow lot are all closed. The DAYrider Courtesy Shuttle is temporarily not in service.

If you need special assistance while parking, call 937-898-1555.