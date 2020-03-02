Dayton International Airport to install more sanitation stations to prevent virus spread

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -For some travelers going in and out of Dayton International Airport, coronavirus is not a top concern.

“The flu virus has killed more people than the corona virus,” said Dan Fancher, picking up his wife from the airport on Monday.

He’s not overly concerned about the new virus.

“Were taking at trip to Hawaii in a couple weeks. There is some concern. If things happen and change dramatically, we may have to re-think that but right now I’m not at all concerned,” said Fancher.

Dayton International Airport doesn’t have any direct international flights so they’re not worried about infected passengers either.

“They will first come in to one of those 11 hub airports that are doing a little bit more of the extensive testing of passengers coming in,” said Linda Hughes, public relations manager at Dayton International Airport.

Even so, they’re reminding passengers to practice good hygiene.

“We’re going to reach out to our traveling public, our guests coming through and reminding them to wash their hands often,” said Hughes.

Passengers will see more signage in bathrooms and on monitors reminding them to wash their hands. You can also expect more hand sanitizing stations. Hughes said airlines said they too will be doing more cleaning at their counters.

Hughes says it’s what airports across the state are doing.

“They’re pretty much the same methods that they are doing trying to communicate with passengers, we’ll put notes out on our social media on our website,” Hughes said.