DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton International Airport will be announcing a new airline and nonstop destination on Thursday.

According to Dayton International Airport, the announcement will be made at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

An airline representative, Dayton Airport Director Gil Turner as well as officials from the City of Dayton and Montgomery County are expected to speak.

