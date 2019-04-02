Dayton International Airport sees delays following nationwide computer glitch

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - A computer glitch caused a number of flight delays Monday across the nation including the Dayton International Airport.

The issue at AeroData has been resolved, a company that makes aircraft location technology, but not before many passengers leaving and coming to the Dayton airport saw their flights delayed from anywhere from thirty minutes to three hours.

"Due to the IT issue that they had, I've been at the airports since 4 a.m. in Toronto, Canada, and we had to wait until about 8:30 a.m. before we could board," said Dan Bellinger, one passenger impacted by the delays.

Belinger said Monday morning, a number of regional flights out of Toronto were delayed, including his, for over two hours.

"A lot of people were upset," said Bellinger. "A lot of people tried to get changes. Delta offered me changes but I said I'm going to stick on this flight, worst case scenario was I was going to get on a 3:15 p.m. flight to get here."

Flights out of Dayton to a handful of destinations, like Washington D.C., New York, and Chicago were also delayed.

Timothy Carbino said he checked Monday morning and saw his flight to Washington D.C. was delayed, but was already on his way.

He showed up two hours before the intended departure, but ended up having to wait five hours.

"I showed up at the counter and I'm going to miss my connecting flight so they put me on a new flight," said Carbino. "The good thing is it's a direct flight so I don't have any connections now, but I am going to get to my destination a few hours later."

One passenger heading to New York City on a delayed flight told 2NEWS he did not check his flight beforehand and showed up two hours early, but said he would rather the airlines be safe than sorry.

"This is a pain in the neck but not a major pain in the neck you know, stuff happens when you travel a lot," said Gershon Ney.

Airline officials said no flights would likely be cancelled, and it should be resolved before Tuesday.

