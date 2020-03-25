Dayton International Airport remains open during coronavirus pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While Dayton International Airport (DAY) remains open, daily passenger traffic through the airport has drastically decreased, in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

We’re told the facility is taking extra steps to keep travelers safe, including:

DAY uses the appropriate cleaning agents to kill germs.

Increased intensity and frequency of disinfecting hard surfaces and high-touch areas throughout the airport

Increased cleaning efforts in the restrooms and other public areas

Public restrooms are supplied with soap and towels.

Additional hand sanitizing stations are installed throughout the airport.

Staff has been reassigned as necessary to ensure key areas are continuously disinfected and properly maintained.

Employees are asked to work from home if their job allows.

Essential personnel will continue to work from the airport to maintain a safe operation.

Employees are asked to stay at home if they do not feel well.

The following airport restaurants are temporarily out of service until further notice: MVP Sports Bar & Grill, Max & Erma’s, Quiznos, illy Caffe, both Starbucks locations, and the 12th Fairway Bar and Grill. Heritage Booksellers and the CNBC Kiosk are closed as well. The Great American Bagel will remain open, although with no seating. March 13th marked the closing of all USO Airport Centers until further notice.