Dayton International Airport preparing for summer travel with COVID-19 guidelines

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – City officials on Friday announced new protocols for Dayton International Airport as they work to keep travelers safe from COVID-19.
In addition to deep-cleaning procedures, they announced the following changes passengers should expect to see:
Face Masks
All airport employees will wear face coverings whenever in the public areas of the airport. Most airlines are now requiring passengers to wear masks.
TSA
Security checkpoint lanes are wider and longer to allow for appropriate social distancing. TSA is allowing one liquid hand sanitizer container, up to 12 ounces per passenger, in carry-on bags until further notice. For more information, go to https://www.tsa.gov/coronavirus.
Hand Washing
All employees and passengers are asked to wash hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, to help stop the spread of viruses and germs.
Cleaning Protocols
The intensity and frequency of disinfecting hard surfaces and high-touch areas throughout the airport has been increased.
Hand Sanitizer Stations
Additional hand sanitizer stations have been installed throughout the airport for passengers and employees.
Decals
Decals have been placed on the floor and throughout the airport to remind passengers to maintain a safe distance while waiting in lines.
Social Distancing
Employees, guests, and passengers are asked to maintain a safe social distance of 6 feet at all times while at the airport.
Allow for More Time
Travelers are asked to arrive two hours early for their flight to help reduce the number of passengers waiting at the TSA checkpoint at any one time.
Parking
Long-term lot charges begin at $9.95/day. The economy lot at $4.95/day remains open, with credit card only functions. The garage and short-term park & walk lot are also open. Please note, the DAYRider shuttles are temporarily not operating, to help maintain your safety. If you need assistance, please call 937-898-1555.
Guest Services
Inside the terminal, you will find the CNBC Store, which has an assortment of books and is open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Wright Stop Travel Mart on concourse A is open Thursdays and Fridays, during Allegiant flights. The Great American Bagel restaurant is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Flight Status
For information on flight status, it is suggested that passengers contact the airline directly. Airlines currently operating from Dayton International Airport are Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines.
