Dayton International Airport prepares for summer travelers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton International Airport announced the protocols and procedures it is taking to protect employees and passengers as traveling picks up in the summer months.

The airport is requiring all employees to wear masks in public areas, and passengers are encouraged to do the same.

They’ve increased cleaning protocols, which includes more disinfecting in high-touch areas.

Travelers, guests and employees are asked to wash their hands frequently and use hand sanitizer stations throughout the airport.

Tsa checkpoint lines are now wider for social distancinng, and there’s frequent reminders to stay six feet apart.

“We just want to make sure that traveling public knows when they come to the airport that this is what they’re going to see a lot of,” airport marketing manager Linda Hughes said.

Hughes said in April, only around 3,400 passengers departed from Dayton International Airport.

It increased to more than 9,500 in May.

There were around 80 thousand passengers in May 2019.

“So, it is slowly coming back, but people are starting to come back and fly again,” Hughes said.

Travelers said the changes take away some of the worry of traveling during a pandemic.

“It was a very different experience but it seems like the airports, the airlines are certainly doing their jobs to keep things clean and keep people safe,” passenger Andy Blast said.

“I’ve been flying for 30 years with people sick, with kids, hacking and coughing, I’ve caught all kinds of things,” passenger Dwan Bent-Twyford said. “I appreciate the cleanliness and everybody being excited to be out.”

While masks are recommended for passengers within the airport, some airlines have specific policies about masks and travelers should check before they fly.

The TSA is allowing passengers to take one hand sanitizer container up to 12 ounces in carry on bags.