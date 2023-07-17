DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Planes aren’t the only thing ascending at Dayton International Airport. So is the cost to park your car, according to a release the airport sent out Monday.

“With prices increasing everywhere from the grocery store to the services we use every day, we’ve been fortunate to be able to maintain our parking rates for as many years as we have,” explains Director of Aviation Gil Turner. “We are making these changes to maintain the high level of value our passengers expect from us.”

According to the release, the garage and the long-term parking lot prices both increased by $2 a day starting today (Monday, July 17). This means garage parking has gone to $22 a day from $20, and long-term lot parking has gone to $12 daily from $10.

A new parking loyalty program has been designed to give members the chance to earn points for each dollar spent on parking.

