Dayton International Airport offering reduced parking rates

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Starting Wednesday, May 26, the Dayton International Airport will have value rates for on-airport parking in several of its parking lots.

The Economy Lot will reopen with a daily flat rate of $5 per day and over 2,000 spaces. The Long Term Lot has a new rate of $10 maximum per day.

The Short Term Park and Walk Lot, have a new rate of $15 maximum per day and are located next to the airline ticketing entrance. The Economy and Long Term Lots accept credit cards only, for a completely touchless transaction.



The covered garage continues to be open at a daily maximum rate of $20, and houses reserved parking on the second covered floor, which can be confirmed here.



Handicap parking is available at the lowest posted hourly or daily parking rate. Please call 937-898-1555 for any emergency handicap parking needs.