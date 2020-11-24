Dayton International Airport gets updated TSA technology to help with boarding process

Dayton International Airport (Photo: WDTN Staff)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton International Airport (DAY) has some new technology used by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to help reduce the number of touchpoints for travelers this holiday season.

“This new technology installed at the Dayton security checkpoint enhances detection capabilities for identifying fraudulent IDs at checkpoints and increases efficiency,” said TSA’s Federal Security Director for Ohio Don Barker. “The system will also limit touchpoints between the TSA officer and travelers during this pandemic while also confirming the passenger’s flight status.”

People traveling through DAY will no longer need to hand over their boarding pass, instead, they hold up their pass for a TSA agent to inspect. Then, the credential authentication technology (CAT) unit will verify if they’re prescreened to travel that day.

To read more about DAY’s response to COVID-19, click here.

