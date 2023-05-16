DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A flight out of Dayton International Airport was diverted due to engine vibrations Tuesday morning.

According to the flight logs from Flight Aware, the plane took off from Dayton International Airport around 6:30 a.m. for Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

Sometime around 7 a.m., the plane was diverted due to engine vibrations and turned back for Dayton.

Airport officials reported that fire crews were staged as a precaution, but the plane landed without incident.

The cause of the engine vibrations is unknown at this time.